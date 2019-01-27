Used Christmas Trees Repurposed for Indoor Archery Range

SIOUX FALLS, SD– Not too long ago, one of these trees was probably sitting in your living room helping to bring some holiday cheer. Archery Outfitters in Sioux Falls is now giving it new life. The company uses thrown-out Christmas trees as part of their 3D archery range.

“We go to the city drop-off, get the Christmas trees after Christmas. We use them and once we’re done we haul them out on the property for the wildlife to use,” says Co-Owner of Archery Outfitters Kim Meester.

During the bitter cold, Archery Outfitters brings the outdoors in and they’re aiming towards summer. For the past 22 years, the store has set up a 3D archery shoot in the store.

its always scheduled on the weekend before the Super Bowl.

Meester says, “It’s a big draw. we put a lot into it and we get a lot of participation. We get a lot of people who travel (usually) an hour, hour-half away. Lot of locals too.”

Through the trees, 70 shooters aim at foam animals from deer to badgers, and even a bobcat. This gives hunters a chance to practice before it gets warmer.

So while you clean out your house and tree next Christmas, just target the different possibilities where that tree will stand next.

Archery Outfitters also have an outdoor 3D range that is opened year-round, even during the winter.