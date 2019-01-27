Viking Women Rally To Edge Mankato

Augustana Wins Sunday Matinee 68-66

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Abby Hora sank a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left to help Augustana deliver a 68-66 come-from-behind victory over MSU-Mankato on Sunday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Arena.

The Vikings improve to 18-5 overall and 10-4 in the NSIC.

Hora scored 11 for the Vikings while teammates Hana Metoxen and Vishe Rabb each led the way with 16 points.

Augie heads to Minot State on Friday.

