Ash Tree Removal Plan: 2,200 Trees a Year for 10 Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city of Sioux Falls will start removing ash trees along public streets starting this week.

All trees marked with a blue nine will be removed at no cost to homeowners. Targeting areas are South 12th Street, West of Louise Avenue, East of Cleveland Avenue, and South of 57th Street.

This is in response to the emerald ash borer, an invasive species that was detected in Sioux Falls this year. The city is working to remove trees before the borer eventually kills them. They plan to take out 2,200 trees a year, for the next 10 years.

“Unlike cottonwood, or an elm tree, they can stand for years after they’re completely dead. Ash trees do no do that. So from the challenge that St. Paul, for example, is currently experiencing is they’re concerned about trees falling over in the streets, falling on houses, falling on cars, and it really becomes a public safety hazard if you don’t proactively remove them,” said Parks and Recreation Director Don Kearney.

This cold weather could help slow the spread of the species. Temperatures below negative 20 are cold enough to kill emerald ash borer larva.