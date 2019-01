Cold Temps, Wind Chills Suspend Winter Activities at Great Bear

Due to the wind chill warming, cold temperatures and high winds forecast over the next couple of days, officials with Great Bear Recreation Park announced Monday morning they are closed for skiing and tubing Monday, January 28 through Wednesday, January 30.

The park will re-open at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 31. For more information and current conditions, please visit greatbearpark.com or call 605‑367‑4309.