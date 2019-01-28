Depth Has Skyforce Offense Near The Top Of The G-League

Skyforce Have The League's Second Highest Scoring Offense At 117 Points Per Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Skyforce return home tonight from their eastern road trip on a five game win streak.

It’s the start of a busy week that will see the 22-10 Force play four games, three of which will be at the Pentagon. We’ve talked all year about the talent and depth on the team and it really showed during last week’s wins in Delaware and Westchester. They scored 134 and 121 points in the victories, upping their season average to 117 points a game, second best in the G-League.