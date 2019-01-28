DSU Cricket Club Brings Culture to Madison

MADISON, S.D. — Dakota State University is known for having people who want to go into the technology field, but one group of students is bringing culture to the school and town through another field.

Rajesh Godasu’s dream job is to be a researcher. He’s currently studying for his Ph. D in information systems at DSU.

“Madison is a wonderful place. It’s a home away from home because people here are really welcoming,” says Godasu.

Godasu’s home is nearly 8,000 miles away in India, so he wanted to bring a part of that to South Dakota.

“I just had this idea how cool would it be to have a cricket club,” says Godasu.

That’s exactly what he did. The DSU Cricket Club was formed last semester. It’s bringing more students who share the passion together.

“It’s so important. As like studies as like eating cricket is one of the very important sports as well as a part of life for us,” says Ganga Basyal DSU student and club member.

The club has over a dozen members. They practice a few times a week, travel for games and even have jerseys.

“It feels really good to have DSU on the jersey. I’m very grateful,” says Basyal.

“These kids come a long way, and they have to do a lot to get here, and we want to make them feel welcoming.” says Scott McKay DSU Provost.

Cricket is like a religion to those in India.

“The fun part is it’s similar to baseball. It’s not very difficult for them to understand the basics of the game,” says Rajesh.

Whether they’re working in the technology field of on the cricket field Godasu wants to help pave the way for others.

“People from Asian countries are coming here a lot, and I think they should have something they also love,” says Godasu.

And they’re doing so one practice at a time. The club is open to any student who wants to join. A game schedule is still being set for the semester.