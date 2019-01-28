Family Impact on Nursing Home Closures

MADISON, S.D. – Last week, we explored a growing problem: nursing home closures in South Dakota. Experts say this is because South Dakota has the lowest medicaid reimbursement rate nationwide. One of the homes closing its doors is in Madison.

When Monica Pickard’s mother started getting sick in 2016, she decided it was time to move her mother, Margaret, into Madison Care and Rehabilitation Center. Pickard says her mom felt right at home.

“[She] received good care,” said Pickard. “She developed relationships with the staff and friendships.”

However, that all changed in November. Pickard learned the nursing home was closing.

“In her lifetime, she has lost her husband, “ said Pickard. “She has lost grandchildren. She’s lost her home.”

Pickard and her family live in Madison, so they could visit 87-year-old Margaret easily. This was especially helpful during medical emergencies. Pickard moved her mother about 30 minutes away to nearby Howard.

“It’s definitely limited the amount of time that we get to spend with her and that’s been hard to accept,” said Pickard.

Pickard says her mom is also receiving great care in her new facility, but it’s a difficult transition for her mom with Alzheimer’s to fully understand. Since moving, Margaret’s list of medical conditions has only gotten longer.

“She has received a cancer diagnosis,” said Pickard. “Shortly after getting there, she was given antipsychotic medicine.”

Despite the challenges, Pickard says other families have struggled to relocate, some having to move their loved ones far away from family.

“I think we’re among some of the lucky families,” said Pickard. “There are other families that had to go farther.”

Pickard is passionate about saving nursing homes, saying that we owe it to our aging population to respect and care for them. Now, she hopes she can help before other homes close.

Governor Kristi Noem released her state budget proposal last week. Noem said she wants to put $5 million toward innovative healthcare options, like home care. If passed, her budget would go into effect in July.