First Look at New High School, School Board Approves Names

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — We are getting our first look at what the new high school in Sioux Falls will look like.

These initial renderings were presented to the Sioux Falls School Board Tuesday night.

Board members officially approved Thomas Jefferson High School and Ben Reifel Middle School as the names of the new high school and new middle school.

Board members say the initial renderings are exciting since they don’t look like any other Sioux Falls high school.

“We wanted something different than Roosevelt and Washington and that’s what we’re getting. We’re getting something that when we look at 2019 and beyond it’s something we can be very proud of,” says Kent Alberty Sioux Falls School Board President.

Construction for the high school is set to begin this spring. Renderings of the new middle school have not been released.