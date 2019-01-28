High Winds Whipping Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa

Associated Press,
Share This:

OMAHA, Neb. – The National Weather Service says high winds whipping eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could knock down trees and limbs and knock out power to thousands of people.

The service has issued high wind warnings and advisories to the area for Monday. The sustained winds are blowing 30 mph (48 kph) to 45 mph (72 kph), with gusts up to 65 mph (105 kph).

Forecasters say travel will be tough, especially for high-profile vehicles. The high winds also will make the low temperatures feel even colder. Omaha Public Power District says 415 customers were without power at 7:15 a.m. MidAmerican Energy reports fewer than 100 customers were without power on the west side of Iowa.

Snow and low temperatures prompted some schools to close or start late in eastern Iowa.

Categories: KDLT News Today, Local News, News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

ACLU Wants New Rules On Schools Use Of Seclusion R...
Iowa City Schools Plan To Stop Using Seclusion Roo...
Plan Would End Utilities Tax That Funds Iowa Energ...
Contract Awarded For Lewis And Clark Pipeline Proj...

You Might Also Like