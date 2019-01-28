How to Prepare for Dangerous Cold Entering Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, SD– Experts are saying that these next couple of days will be the coldest days we’ve had since January of 2014. In fact, this bitter cold has the potential to rival early February 1996.

“Someone who is outside and exposed without adequate winter gear, those people can (certainly) die,” says Emergency Physician of Sanford Health Dr. Aaron Stinton.

During the next couple of days, wind chills will be ranging between 30 and 55 below. In these dangerous conditions, it would take someone 5 to 10 minutes to develop frost bite if your skin is exposed.

Dr. Stinton explains, “Once we start dipping into the negative numbers, if it’s windy there’s a risk for hypothermia, frost nip, and frost bite.”

If possible, doctors are advising people to stay inside. But if you have to walk out the door, it’s important to have the proper gear in order to avoid frost bite or hypothermia.

“In this kind of weather you need hat, gloves, and boots. You need full winter gear,” says Dr. Stinton. “You want to minimize your exposure time. If you don’t need to be out there, don’t be.”

Like our bodies, cars won’t work properly in these conditions if not taken care of. If you have a car battery that is over 3-years-old and hasn’t been tested in a while, have a mechanic test it as soon as possible.

“As batteries age, they lose their ability to get to full charge. you’ll need those cranking amps to get your car started,” says Co-Owner of Marv’s Body Shop Evan Kindt.

Charge your battery if you are able to do so. Another thing to keep in mind during this cold is keeping your gas tank at least halfway full.

Kindt explains, “Any moisture or water in your fuel system could freeze pretty easily. That can cause issue to your fuel supply to the motor.”

If you or someone you know might be experiencing frost bite, it’s important to start “re-warming” them by running warm water on their exposed skin. If possible, cars should also stay in the garage.