Mike Daum Named Lute Olson Award National Player of the Week

BROOKINGS, S.D. — It’s pretty much become a given that Mike Daum is going to win the Summit League player of the week honor.

(Which by the way he did today for a record tying 7th time this season and 18 time overall.)

This week though he got some national praise from the Lute Olson Award.

The senior went for 30 points and 17 rebounds in a win over NDSU and followed that with 33 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday’s win over Omaha which elevated the Jacks into sole possession of first place in the Summit League.

Daum is on the midseason watch list for the season ending Lute Olson Award which honors the top player in Division One.