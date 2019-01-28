South Dakota State University Campus Closed Due to Weather

BROOKINGS, S.D. – (From SDSU) South Dakota State University will close its Brookings campus due to the predicted weather conditions that include extreme cold temperatures and a severe wind chill warning.

The closing impacts SDSU’s main campus and all supporting research farms and offices in Brookings County. For example, SDSU’s Office of Admissions will be closed.

The closure goes into effect at 3 p.m. Tuesday and remains until noon Thursday. All classes and campus events are canceled and only employees classified as “essential” will report to work.

Students living on campus will have access to food services in Hansen Hall, Larson Commons and the University Student Union. Residence halls and dining operations will remain open.