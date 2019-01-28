Tevin King Rises & Inspires At SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Teammates all have one description of Tevin King.

“Nothing’s been given to him. He’s a dog, he takes it. He takes what he wants and that’s the approach he has every single day no matter outside of basketball, classroom, everything he does in life.” SDSU Senior Guard/Forward Skyler Flatten says.

On the court you’ll see his bark and bite.

“I always tell coach whatever you need me to do I’ll do it. And each and every year he gave me the keys and he gave me something different.” SDSU Senior Guard Tevin King says.

King plays with the grit and toughness he had grow up with in inner city Chicago’s Garfield Park, a place with one of the highest homicide rates in the country, in which Tevin saw friends gunned down.

“Just filled with adversity but that adversity helped build character. That’s always been my thing about life. Just building character. You learn from each situation in how you carry yourself. I mean, there wasn’t many opportunities so you had to grind for it.” Tevin says.

His connection to former teammate and fellow Chicago native George Marshall helped King chart a path to Brookings, where defense would become his calling card. He’s led the Jacks in steals in each of his four years.

“I love defense man! There’s so many great guards out of Chicago, you have to hold your ground. That’s all I learned growing up. You can guard this person and you’ll be good.” King says.

And every season King adds a new layer to his game. Over the last two years he’s been the Jacks second leading rebounder and fourth leading scorer. This year Tevin leads them in assists.

“He does so many things to make us win. He’s been such a selfless leader, played a lot of position for us, we ask him to guard challenging matchups. He’s been the heart and soul of this team. He’s been a tremendous leader and winner.” SDSU Head Coach TJ Otzelberger says.

“What he’s been through is a lot more than a lot of guys can handle. And he’s a guy that’s become stronger over those experiences that happened.” SDSU Senior Forward Mike Daum.

Something that will serve King long after his final game in an SDSU uniform.

“We experience so many different things that it’s all a part of the journey. I don’t know what the journey is right now but it’s all a part of something.” King says.