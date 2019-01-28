Top-Ranked Tigers Pull Away to Beat Washington

Top-Ranked Tigers Pull Away to Beat Washington
Mark Ovenden
HARRISBURG, SD… The Harrisburg girls basketball team moved into the top spot Monday and played like it when they hosted Washington. The was just a 2-pointer 19-17 in the 2nd quarter when Harrisburg went on a 30-2 run and went on to win the game 68-34. Aby Phipps led the way with 16 points, while Jeniah Ugofsky and Brecli Honner each had 14 as the Tigers improved to 13-1… Sydni Schetnen  led the Warriors with 10 points. Ugofsky also had 8 rebounds and 10 assists.

