White House Threatens Executive Action Over Wall

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is again threatening executive action if lawmakers can’t reach a deal on border security over the next three weeks.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters Monday at her first White House briefing of the year that if Congress can’t come to a deal that President Donald Trump supports, then that will “force him to take executive action.”

She says, “If Congress doesn’t do their job, then the president will be forced to make up for all their shortcomings.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened to sign a national emergency declaration bypassing Congress to try to secure money to build his long-promised border wall. That move would surely be challenged in court.

Sanders also tells reporters that the White House doesn’t want to see another government shutdown when temporary funding runs out in three weeks, but she says that is up to lawmakers.