Braille Literacy Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- According to the South Dakota Association of the Blind’s latest figures from 2016, more than 16-thousand South Dakotans are visually impaired. January is Braille Literacy Awareness Month. In honor of that kids and families were invited to the Downtown Sioux Falls Library to learn the basics. The class is geared towards the sighted to teach them how to read braille, so they can better understand and communicate with those who are blind. They also gain an understanding that those who are blind can read and write independently.it’s just that instead of reading with their eyes, they read with their hands. Organizers say kids tend to learn braille faster than their parents.

“You know they’re really active. They love to see and learn. You know kids are always curious, so it’s fun to see them ask questions and they get excited and it’s something new for them to learn,” said Koni Sims, President of the South Dakota Association of the Blind.

The Basics to Braille class is held once a year, but those interested in learning braille can contact the South Dakota Association of the Blind at (605) 941-9512.