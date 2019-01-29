Cold Shuts Down Large Universities Across Midwest

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Major universities in parts of the Midwest are shutting down because of the extreme cold blanketing the region.

Arctic air dipping into the region sent temperatures plunging Tuesday, and even colder weather is expected Wednesday.

Hundreds of public schools are closed from North Dakota to Michigan. The universities closed through Thursday include the University of Minnesota, the University of North Dakota and the University of South Dakota.

Temperatures in the Dakotas and Minnesota dropped on Tuesday to as low as minus 27 with wind chills as cold as minus 59.

Officials at Iowa State University say all classes have been canceled until noon Thursday. The National Weather Service says wind chills in much of Iowa could dip as low as negative 50 degrees on Wednesday.