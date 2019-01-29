Cold Temps Impacting University of Sioux Falls Classes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The University of Sioux Falls is encouraging students to take extra precautions as they cancel classes until Thursday due to the cold temperatures.

All undergraduate and graduate classes will be canceled until Thursday, starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

USF announced that they are also closing all offices until Thursday. Essential services such as food service, campus safety, and campus maintenance will remain open.

They’re asking students to watch for important messages regarding students services from Corey Ross, VP for Student Development/Dean of Students.