Develin Admires Brady’s Work Ethic

Tom Brady will play in his 9th Super Bowl Sunday when his New England patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. And if you listen to his teammates like James Develin, it’s no accident that he’s had so much success. Brady works extremely hard to stay in shape and to prepare for each week’s opponent setting a great example for all of his younger teammates. Brady is 41 and can win his 6th Super Bowl. The patriots have been to 3 straight championship games and 5 of the last 6.