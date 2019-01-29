Howe Appointed To Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission

PIERRE, S.D. – Andy Howe is the newest member of the Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced the news this morning. Howe will step in to complete the remainder of Mike Leidholt’s term.

The Vermillion native and USD graduate brings over 30 years of law enforcement service with him. He has served as the Clay County Sheriff for the past 16 years. Howe also served in the United States Marine Corps, and remains active in the VFW and Dakota Hospital Foundation.

Howe joins 10 other members of the commission. The Attorney General appointed eight of them.

