Keeping Pets Safe During Deadly Temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — We can’t forget about our furry friends during these freezing temperatures.

Just like people pets also have a tolerance for cold based on their fur, body fat, activity level and health. The Sioux Falls Humane Society encourages owners to limit the animals time outdoors regardless if they’re considered an outdoor dog or not.

South Dakota is no stranger to the cold but officials with the humane society say these temperatures can be deadly.

‘This isn’t normal. This is not like its cold out we’re having some snow, but this is extreme. This will kill dogs and cats. It will probably affect some of the livestock and also wildlife because it is so extreme,” says Andy Oestreich Senior Humane Officer.

Another tip to take note of is consider using straw instead of blankets for a bed because blankets can get wet and freeze. The humane society has straw available for a free will offering.