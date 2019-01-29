Liggins a Leader for Skyforce

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Skyforce had very high expectations out of camp with so much great young talent on their roster. But every great team has veteran leadership and that’s exactly what Deandre Liggins brings to the table for Nevada Smith. The Skyforce veteran has also played in the NBA and even started games along-side LeBron James. Liggins wants to make it back to the big dance just like everyone else on the roster, but he’s glad to share his wisdom while he’s in Sioux Falls and hoping to lead his team to a championship.