Meet A Local Artist and Go Behind The Scenes Of The 2019 SculptureWalk

SIOUX FALLS, SD– During the day, Jason Richter is structural mechanical engineer. But his passion for art and science with his love for Sioux Falls turned into an idea. This led him to having his first sculpture in the 2019 SculptureWalk.

“I never thought I would make it into the sculpture walk just never having done anything like this before. Being able to tell my friends and family ‘hey I contributed to the beauty downtown,’ and not only that but the memories I’ve seen is cool to be a part of it,” says Artist Jason Richter.

When the city officially approved the Sioux Falls flag, that was Jason’s inspiration and the center piece to this project. This sculpture took a year and a half to complete and this hard work did not go unnoticed by the SculptureWalk officials.

“I think what it represents is a certain creativity and using that creativity to incorporate that into his art-form to really celebrate the pride of a city,” says Jason Hanson of the SculptureWalk.

The “rubix cube” of artwork has attracted over 3-hundred thousand people to the city. Officials of the walk believe that has helped the growth of this city and has put Sioux Falls on the cultural map.

Hanson says, “It adds so much to the quality of our life. That translates into workforce development, economic development, and it’s exciting to be a part of that.”

As for Jason, he’s just honored to be part of this tradition with some of the greatest artists in the nation.

“It’s incredible to be amongst that talent and to even be considered to stand next to some of them is really humbling,” says Richter.

This year, there will be 60 artists in the SculptureWalk. One of the biggest and most anticipated attractions on the walk is “The Arc of Dreams.”