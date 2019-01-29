Morris Likes Moves Twins Have Made

Mark Ovenden,
SIOUX FALLS, SD… When the Twins Winter Caravan was recently in Sioux Falls, St. Paul native Jack Morris was with the team and talked about how much he likes the moves the team has made in the off-season by adding some big bats like Cruz, Cron and Schoop. But he also knows that some of the exciting young players already in the system like Sano in Buxton really need to step up for new manager Rocco Baldelli who the players are really excited about. He appears to be a real players manager.

