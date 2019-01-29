Political Insiders Preview Week Four of South Dakota State Legislature

South Dakota state legislators are just starting to wade through dozens of new bills introduced earlier this week. Among the proposed legislation catching the collective eye of our pundits – drivers licensing in another language, early childhood education and a committee to look at the tax exemptions offered in South Dakota. While these new bills have yet to be taken up by lawmakers, there are other conversations happening now Dave Roetman with the state GOP and Sam Parkinson with the state Democratic Party say are worth paying to.