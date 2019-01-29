Record-Breaking Cold Coming to the Midwest

Nathan Tearman, front center, gets help from his brother James as they shovel the driveway of their home on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, after a winter snowstorm made its way through Janesville, Wis. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency shortly after noon Monday, citing the snow and severe cold that is forecast for the days ahead. (Anthony Wahl/The Janesville Gazette via AP)

MILWAUKEE – The Latest on a major snowstorm and the expected frigid weather in the Midwest (all times local):

7:25 a.m.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has approved a state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather .

Whitmer says the order will help address threats to public health and safety stemming from this week’s cold snap, which follows a snowstorm that buried parts of Michigan and other Midwestern states.

Hundreds of the state’s schools are closed Tuesday, including Detroit’s public schools, as cleanup from the snow continued.

Heavy snow and gusting winds also created blizzard-like conditions Monday in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and other states where officials closed schools, courthouses and businesses.

But it’s the plunging temperatures expected to start Tuesday that have forecasters especially concerned. Wind chills could dip to negative 55 degrees (negative 48 degrees Celsius) in northern Illinois this week.

___

7:13 a.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa – Dangerously low temperatures and wind chills have prompted several Iowa universities to call off classes.

The National Weather Service’s wind chill warning says wind chills as low as minus 50 degrees (negative 45.6 Celsius) could occur Wednesday in much of Iowa.

Officials for Iowa State University say all classes have been canceled and university offices closed all day Tuesday and Wednesday and through noon Thursday. The University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa say classes will be canceled starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Classes are scheduled to start again noon Thursday.

Drake University says classes will be canceled after 5 p.m. Tuesday and all day Wednesday.

Iowa State says basketball games at Hilton Coliseum on Tuesday and Wednesday would be played as scheduled. The Drake men’s basketball game against Illinois State also will be played Wednesday night.

___

12 a.m.

Extreme cold and record-breaking low temperatures are settling across parts of the Midwest after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region.

Forecasters say the weather could be life-threatening.

Subzero temperatures will begin Tuesday, but Wednesday is expected to be the worst. Wind chills in northern Illinois could fall to negative 55 degrees (negative 48 degrees Celsius), which the National Weather Service called “possibly life threatening.”

Minnesota temperatures could hit minus 30 degrees (negative 34 degrees Celsius) with a wind chill of negative 60 (negative 51 degrees Celsius). The potentially record-breaking low temperature forecast in Milwaukee is negative 28 degrees (negative 33 degrees Celsius), with a wind chill as low as negative 50 (negative 45 degrees Celsius).

Minneapolis Public Schools announced there would be no classes through Wednesday.