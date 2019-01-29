Sioux Area Metro to Offer Free Fixed Route Rides Through Thursday

A supervisor with Sioux Area Metro (SAM) confirms fixed bus routes throughout Sioux Falls will be free for riders over the next couple of days due to the frigid temperatures.

The call was made late last night, given the increasing concern over the forecast. Rides will be readily available to anyone needing warm transportation as the temperatures plummet to possible record-breaking lows. Paratransit rides do not apply to the current fee waiver, according to SAM officials.