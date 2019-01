USD Cancels Classes Until Thursday Morning

VERMILLION, S.D. – The University of South Dakota has canceled classes until 8 a.m. Thursday morning, due to the extreme cold weather.

The University says online classes will resume as scheduled. Residence halls will remain open. Dining services will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for students living on campus.

Students who live on campus should direct questions to their RD’s or community assistants.