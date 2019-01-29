USPS Suspends Mail Service in South Dakota Wednesday

FROM USPS – Due to projected deteriorating weather conditions related to Polar Vortex Jayden, postal delivery operations will be suspended for all of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and North Dakota.

Retail operations at local offices will be available, but may be limited.

There will be no collection mail pick up from businesses or collection boxes. Additionally, there will be no residential or commercial package pick-up services.

Postal service in portions of Montana, Wisconsin, Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas will also be affected.