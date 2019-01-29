Wind Chill is Main Factor for Calling off School in Bitter Temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The bitter cold is impacting area schools.

Like many school districts Sioux Falls has closed schools for Wednesday. That announcement was made Tuesday afternoon.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher says he works with the National Weather Service when making the decision. He says one factor they look at is wind chill. Once it reaches negative 34 school is called off.

“At that point if a student is outside or a human is outside its skin exposure and after 10 minutes you’re subject to frost bite, so we want to make sure that not only our students but the adults are in a position where they’re not outside for more than 10 minutes,” says Maher.

The Sioux Falls School District has also canceled all activities Wednesday as well as the after school program Kids Inc.