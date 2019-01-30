1,600-Plus Flights Canceled at Chicago Airports

CHICAGO (AP) – More than 1,600 flights have been canceled at Chicago’s airports as double-digit subzero temperatures envelope parts of the Midwest.

About 1,300 of Wednesday’s canceled flights were at O’Hare International Airport, one of the nation’s busiest airports. The temperature at the airport early Wednesday was negative 23 degrees, but wind chills in northern Illinois made it feel as cold as negative 57 degrees.

United Airlines spokesman Charlie Hobart says “everything tends to slow down” during severely cold weather, including manpower, fueling and equipment. Hobart calls the temperatures “dangerous.” He says United is bringing in extra workers to help and has provided heated tents for employees.

Officials have warned against venturing outside amid the dangerously cold weather, which is also affecting train travel in the Chicago area. Amtrak has canceled all trains into and out of Chicago on Wednesday, as well as most services Thursday.