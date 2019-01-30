Amazing Cold Weather Trick Filmed in Sioux Falls

"This is what we do for fun during a South Dakota polar vortex."

SIOUX FALLS, SD – We’ve gotta give credit where credit is due. A Sioux Falls realtor made one of the best videos we’ve seen of the old boiling water in the air trick.

Mark Fiechtner went out to his back yard Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. when the sun was rising. It was -24 degrees when he threw the hot water in the air and created a masterpiece. Fiechtner’s daughter, Faith, was behind the camera. The slow motion video shows the water freezing in midair in spectacular fashion. We call it “snow motion” video.