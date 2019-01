Dordt Women Making Big Strides

SIOUX CENTER, IA… The Dordt women’s basketball team has it’s 3rd coach in the last three years and I’d day they’ve found the right guy. Bill Harmsen’s Defenders started the week ranked 14th in the NAIA with a 17-7 record. And they’ve been competitive from the start led by sophomore Erika Feenstra who ironically played for Harmsen at Western Christian. They are 10-6 in GPAC play surpassing last season’s total of 8 wins.