Homeless Shelter Exceeds Capacity Amid Polar Vortex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A bitter cold forecast means it’s dangerous – even deadly – to be outside. The polar vortex is especially dangerous for our homeless population in Sioux Falls.

Joseph Holder was born in the Bronx near Yankee Stadium, a far different place than where he lives now.

“I don’t have no family here but my kids,” said Holder. “My family in New York [is] like ‘what are you doing in South Dakota? Why like – come home.’ but I really like it here. I just don’t like it when it’s cold.”

Each person has a different reason for ending up at Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in Sioux Falls. Everyone is trying to escape the dangerous cold and instead find a warm lunch.

“I have a situation with my kid’s mother where we just have a lot of disagreements,” said Holder.

“That’s the hardest part of this job is just hearing the things that people have gone through and the things that they’re trying to overcome,” said Amanda Stidd, the development coordinator.

The facility houses people during the day and overnight. It has beds for 80 men, 20 women, and a handful of families. In the midst of a polar vortex, they’re above capacity. However, staff and volunteers won’t turn anyone away.

“When it’s cold like this, our number one priority is making sure that we get people inside and so we have cots and mats and things like that that we can put out for the overflow,” said Stidd.

Staff members plan for bitterly cold days like these months in advance, making sure to recruit extra volunteers during check-in hours.

Staff knows that if people try to sleep outside, they’ll die. These people are simply trying to find a job, feed their families, and ultimately, have a fresh start.

“Why’s you staying at the mission?” said Holder. “You’re homeless. You a bum. I say, who are you to judge these people down here. There’s very good people down here. So you think because you’re living in your house and you’re nice and warm and you got yourself a nice car that you’re better than some of these people here?”

While the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House is funded from a variety of sources, they say donations are crucial. You can find their website here.