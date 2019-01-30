Local Animal Sanctuary Helping Horses Stay Warm

HUMBOLDT, S.D. – An animal sanctuary in Humboldt is going the extra mile to ensure horses are protected in this extreme cold.

There are 42 horses at Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue and Sanctuary. Staff members made sure each one has a warm blanket to weather this cold.

They’re also offering free blankets to other horse owners who may not be able to find or afford one.

“So, ‘leg up’ in equestrian world or horse world is somebody who helps you get back in the saddle when you can’t reach it yourself, so the “leg Up” program is in its infancy but we do things such as, this week, we loaned out some blankets that we had spares of,” said Nina Ring with the sanctuary.

Horses are accustomed to the cold and should do just fine in this weather with some extra hay, shelter and fresh water.