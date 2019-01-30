Noem Expected to Sign Concealed Carry Bill Thursday

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem says she will sign into law a measure allowing people to carry concealed pistols without a permit in South Dakota.

The Republican Governor tweeted Wednesday that the legislation would further protect the “second amendment rights of law-abiding South Dakotans.” Noem plans to sign the bill Thursday.

It’s currently a misdemeanor for someone to carry a concealed pistol or to have one concealed in a vehicle without a permit. Openly carrying a firearm in South Dakota is legal.

The South Dakota Sheriff’s Association opposes the bill, arguing current limitations under the permit process are reasonable.