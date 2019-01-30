Officers Vigilant in Cold Weather; Drivers Reminded to Lock Cars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police actively work to keep people safe and that won’t change in this deadly cold snap.

Officers on patrol will be looking for those outside who may be in need of shelter, and helping them find their way to somewhere warm.

Police also recommend people take pro-active steps to keep themselves and their property safe in this weather.

“Again, it’s just good reminder that if you’re going to warm your vehicle up, which a lot of people are doing, make sure it’s locked up so that you don’t become a victim of a stolen vehicle crime,” said Capt. Loren McManus.

So far police say they have not received any reports of stolen vehicles, and very few calls for people out in the cold weather.