Popeyes Donates Chicken Dinners To Homeless Shelter

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Wednesday, some folks at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House homeless shelter in Sioux Falls received an extra helping of hospitality.

Employees at the Popeyes on Louise Avenue saw KDLT’s story about the shelter being over capacity during our 6 p.m. newscast and decided to something nice for people staying at the shelter. They worked out a deal with the owner of the Popeyes and delivered 50 pieces of chicken, two dozen biscuits and sides to the shelter just before 7:30 p.m.

The assistant manager tells KDLT News that everyone goes through hard situations and he and his coworkers wanted to do what they could to help out. He says folks at the shelter were grateful and surprised by the gesture.