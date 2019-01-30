Skyforce Shot Down by Stars at Pentagon

Skyforce Shot Down by Stars at Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce (22-12) dropped their second consecutive game on Wednesday night at the Sanford Pentagon against the Salt Lake City Stars (16-15) by a final score of 116-114.

Charles Cooke III (23 points, 8-14 FGA) guided the Force to an early 18-4 lead over the Stars on his way to scoring double-digit points for the 12th-straight game.

The Stars found their momentum in the second quarter as Isaiah Cousins (32 points, five rebounds, four assists) scored on 15 of the 37 Salt Lake City points. However, the Force trailed by just five points at half, due in large part to Raphiael Putney’s (21 points, 15 rebounds) strong 15-point, nine-rebound performance in the first half.

Isaac Haas (17 points, 11 rebounds) took advantage of the Skyforce’s short-handed front court in the third quarter, but Briante Weber (19 points, six assists, three steals) continued his assault off the bench to keep Sioux Falls within striking distance.

Heading into the fourth quarter, Miami HEAT two-way player Duncan Robinson (26 points, nine rebounds) was just 1-9 from beyond-the-arc. Robinson proceeded to knock down five three-pointers in the final period, which helped cut the Star’s lead to 98-97. Salt Lake City then answered with a 15-8 run down the stretch to halt Sioux Falls’ comeback bid.

Rodney Purvis (15 points, nine assists) has now scored 10-or-more points in nine of his last 11 games, and his nine assists on the night marked a new career-high.

Sioux Falls looks to get back on track on Friday, February 1st in Frisco, Texas against the Legends (12-21). Salt Lake City continues its road trip on Friday, as well, against the Capital City Go-Go (17-13).