Some Iowa Officials to Have Higher Salary Than Governor

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three aides to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and six newly appointed agency directors earn more than the governor, a decision a spokesman says reflects the need to attract top talent.

Iowa law sets the governor’s salary at $130,000 and some of Reynolds’ top appointees will be paid more.

One of the top earners is Debi Durham, the director of the state’s economic development and housing agencies. A $50,000 retention bonus brings her annual salary to about $204,000.

Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett says the high salaries are needed to keep top talent.

Durham says she took the job because she believes “in the mission, not because of the pay.

Other top earners include the governor’s chief of staff, the chief operations officer and chief counsel.