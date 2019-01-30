South Dakota Senate Rejects Bill to Allow Guns in Capitol

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Senate has rejected a bill to allow concealed pistols in the state Capitol.

Senators voted 22-10 Wednesday against the proposal, which would have let permit holders carry guns in the Capitol and supplementary buildings.

Republican Sen. Arthur Rusch opposed the bill, saying he doesn’t think an officer arriving at a shooting could discern the “bad guy from the good guy.”

GOP Sen. Stace Nelson, the sponsor, says the Capitol isn’t a secure facility and lawmakers and state employees are at risk.

The bill’s rejection comes as Gov. Kristi Noem plans to sign a measure allowing people to carry concealed pistols without a permit in South Dakota.

A separate measure to let people with an enhanced permit bring concealed handguns into the Capitol if they notify security beforehand hasn’t yet had a hearing.