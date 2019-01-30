Umude’s Heroics Not Enough for Coyotes at Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne raced out to an early 16-5 lead and never looked back, stopping the South Dakota men’s basketball team 102-71 Wednesday night inside Gates Sports Center.

Sophomore Stanley Umude tallied a career-high 32 points on 10-of-16 shooting but the Coyote defense was unable to slow down a Mastodon team that hit 13 3-point baskets. John Konchar tallied a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne (14-10, 6-3 Summit) while Matt Holba totaled 20 points, including four made 3-point baskets.

Purdue Fort Wayne, ranked third in the nation in made 3-point field goals, hit 13 long-range shots including eight in the first half. South Dakota (9-13, 3-6 Summit) held the Mastodons to just nine made 3-point field goals in the first meeting of the season on Jan. 13. That contest was an 87-73 USD win inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Junior Triston Simpson joined Umude in double-figure scoring with 14 points, including 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. He also dished a game-high five assists and grabbed seven rebounds. Freshman Nathan Robinson totaled a season-best six points in 21 minutes of action, also a season high.

Senior Logan Power rejoined the lineup for the first time since Dec. 18, after missing the previous nine games with a foot injury.

The Coyotes return to the state of South Dakota for a contest with Omaha on Thursday, Feb. 7. The game will be played inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls with tip-off slated for 7 p.m.