Wired Wednesday: Best Tech to Stay On Track with Health Goals

If you’re among the millions struggling to stay motivated in your goals to be healthier and more fit in the new year, there’s some pretty cool technology on the market right now to keep you on track. Verizon’s Gadget Guy, Steve Van Dinter joined us in the KDLT News Today studio once again with his top pics! You’ve got to check these out.

Among his recommendations –

The Fitbit Versa

The Fitbit Aria 2 Scale

The Google Home Hub

Wireless Headphones