Augie’s Freshman Winning and Having Fun

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Augustana men’s basketball team is one game out of first place in the NSIC South. What makes that impressive is that they start 4 freshmen and a sophomore and bring 2 more freshmen off the bench. The team is young and talented and should be good for years to come as they mature and improve together. For now, head coach Tom Billeter isn’t sure what he’ll get on a nightly basis, but he’s having fun along with his players.