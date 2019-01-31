Authorities Execute Search Warrant for Drugs, Guns in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police had an area of downtown Sioux Falls blocked off for a good portion of the afternoon today.

Sioux Falls Police and Minnehaha County SWAT teams set up a perimeter around 10th and Franklin Avenue to execute a search warrant.

This is in connection with a domestic assault that was reported early Sunday morning. The suspect in the case, Larry Wayne Moss was arrested Wednesday.

Police received a tip that Moss likely sold drugs and numerous weapons in the area. Law enforcement say three different trailer homes are involved in today’s search.