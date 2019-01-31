Benefits to the Extreme Cold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Even for South Dakota, let’s face it, it has been downright cold over the last couple of days. Through the “lose your breathe” moments and numb fingers, there are still some positives out of it.

One, for example, pertains to the emerald ash borer.

“This is a plus, it won’t kill every one of them. In fact, we may kill anywhere from 40 to 80 percent, but that’s still going to be quite a few insects left.” said SDSU forestry specialist John Ball.

He says that this cold will buy the city of Sioux Falls more time to keep treating more trees.

For another positive, it will kill off some mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus.

“We will, see mortality, in a lot of those over wintering mosquito populations. Which, in turn, means that we will have less emerging in the spring, ready to mate and lay eggs. Or, um, let West Nile build up again”, said health coordinator for the city of Sioux Falls Denise Patton.

Fewer emerald ash borers, and fewer disease carrying mosquitoes, are certainly two positives.

Finally, if you’ve tried to ice fish so far this winter, you probably haven’t had the best of luck with safe ice. This arctic snap is going to provide a lot of help in that.

“When you’re dealing with temperatures like this, that has alleviated a lot of those concerns, and now we just have to be a little bit smarter than the fish and try to figure out where they’re at and how to catch them”, said Todd Heitkamp of Dakota Angler.

So even when the temperatures feel like they are 40 to 50 below zero and the water in the glass is frozen. It can still be half full.