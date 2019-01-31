Deep Freeze Setting More Iowa Records

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) – The dangerously cold weather is still setting records for low temperatures in many Iowa communities.

The minus 30 Thursday morning in Cedar Rapids shattered the 1996 low of minus 21 degrees. The low of minus 28 in Iowa City was 10 Fahrenheit degrees lower than the minus 18 of Jan. 31, 1996.

New lows for the date also were set in Dubuque and Waterloo.

The bitter cold chilling the middle of the U.S. broke records in several Iowa cities Wednesday, including Des Moines. The minus 20 (negative 29 Celsius) broke the 1965 low of minus 17 (negative 27 Celsius).