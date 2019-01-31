Full Time Broadcast Network Technician
KDLT-TV
KDLT-TV (NBC affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD) is searching for a Full Time Broadcast Network Technician to join our team. This is an entry-level position for someone with great computer skills that is interested in the television field.
Responsibilities:
- Assist with maintaining all equipment within the entire studio and field operations
- Assist in Master Control operations and to cover shifts as needed.
- Assist in maintaining all systems for on-air broadcast and fix issues efficiently.
- Assist in maintenance of station IT equipment.
- Various Windows/Linux servers.
- Firewalls, Routers, Switches, Access points, Cabling
- Client computers; Windows, Mac-OS
- Master control automation and playout
- Directly support newscasts by being available for emergency troubleshooting and repairs.
- Assists other engineers with transmitter and tower maintenance when needed.
- Rotational on-call and being prepared to come in at all hours of the day including weekends
- Assist with large projects collecting information and assisting with installation of new systems
- Create and document Purchase Order records
- Assist with building website, mobile site, and the web app
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:
College degree in computer science or equivalent work experience preferred though not required, coupled with a passion for building a career in Television.
Please send cover letter and resume to: KDLT-TV; 3600 South Westport Avenue; Sioux Falls, SD or e-mail the Chief Engineer at streby@kdlt.com EOE