Herd Still Have High Goals

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Stampede went into Thursday night’s game 4 points out of second place in the west with 2 games in hand. Needless to say the players still feel their lofty goals are still well within reach and head coach Scott Owens likes how his guys are playing. The Herd host Central Illinois Thursday night and Lincoln Friday night at the Denny.