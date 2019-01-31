Jackrabbit Women Roll at Denver

DENVER-The South Dakota State women’s basketball team had three players score in double figures as the Jackrabbits recorded an 83-67 win over Denver Thursday night in Summit League action at Hamilton Gymnasium.

The Jackrabbits, now 16-6 and 8-1, were led by Myah Selland, who tied her career high with 21 points. Macy Miller and Madison Guebert chipped in 14 points and 13 points, respectively. Tagyn Larson grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

Denver, 12-10 and 5-4, was led by Tsimba Malonga with 15 points. Lauren Loven and Madison Nelson each added 11 points.

The Jackrabbits opened the game with a 9-0 run with Guebert sinking back-to-back 3-pointers and Tylee Irwin converting a traditional three-point play. Denver cut the lead to one, 18-17, but a Sydney Palmer 3-pointer gave SDSU a 21-17 lead.

The Pioneers tied the game at 23 at 7:56 but was then held scoreless for the next 5:11 as South Dakota State used an 11-0 run to take a 34-23 lead. Paiton Burckhard scored four of her eight first-half points in the run. Denver cut the lead to four, 36-32, at halftime with a 9-2 run.

In the third quarter, South Dakota State pushed its lead to 60-46 at 2:51 after a four-point spurt with Guebert, Larson and Rylie Cascio Jensen scoring. Selland, who had 10 points in the quarter, finished the scoring with a three-point play to give SDSU a 63-50 lead.

Selland and Miller each scored seven points in the fourth quarter to lead the Jackrabbits to the win.

Notes

The Jackrabbits extend their win streak to six games.

With 14 point tonight, Miller is now 182 points away from becoming The Summit League’s all-time scorer. She has 2,096 career points.

Miller also moved into fourth in career field goals in The Summit League with 355.

Guebert is now 27 points short of moving into sixth in career scoring at SDSU. She has 1,650 career points.

Up Next

South Dakota State concludes its two-game road swing with a 2 p.m. game at Oral Roberts Saturday.