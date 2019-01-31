Jackrabbit Women Roll at Denver
DENVER-The South Dakota State women’s basketball team had three players score in double figures as the Jackrabbits recorded an 83-67 win over Denver Thursday night in Summit League action at Hamilton Gymnasium.
The Jackrabbits, now 16-6 and 8-1, were led by Myah Selland, who tied her career high with 21 points. Macy Miller and Madison Guebert chipped in 14 points and 13 points, respectively. Tagyn Larson grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
Denver, 12-10 and 5-4, was led by Tsimba Malonga with 15 points. Lauren Loven and Madison Nelson each added 11 points.
The Jackrabbits opened the game with a 9-0 run with Guebert sinking back-to-back 3-pointers and Tylee Irwin converting a traditional three-point play. Denver cut the lead to one, 18-17, but a Sydney Palmer 3-pointer gave SDSU a 21-17 lead.
The Pioneers tied the game at 23 at 7:56 but was then held scoreless for the next 5:11 as South Dakota State used an 11-0 run to take a 34-23 lead. Paiton Burckhard scored four of her eight first-half points in the run. Denver cut the lead to four, 36-32, at halftime with a 9-2 run.
In the third quarter, South Dakota State pushed its lead to 60-46 at 2:51 after a four-point spurt with Guebert, Larson and Rylie Cascio Jensen scoring. Selland, who had 10 points in the quarter, finished the scoring with a three-point play to give SDSU a 63-50 lead.
Selland and Miller each scored seven points in the fourth quarter to lead the Jackrabbits to the win.
Notes
- The Jackrabbits extend their win streak to six games.
- With 14 point tonight, Miller is now 182 points away from becoming The Summit League’s all-time scorer. She has 2,096 career points.
- Miller also moved into fourth in career field goals in The Summit League with 355.
- Guebert is now 27 points short of moving into sixth in career scoring at SDSU. She has 1,650 career points.
Up Next
South Dakota State concludes its two-game road swing with a 2 p.m. game at Oral Roberts Saturday.